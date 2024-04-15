Like most great trips Boone Central’s 2023 state championship was more about journey than the destination.

And it started in the offseason.

Boone had been the third best team in Class C-1 for 2022, all three of its losses coming to state finalists Pierce (champion) and Aurora (runner-up). Lots to be proud of there but with a senior-heavy, talent-heavy roster returning expectations for the 2023 Cardinals were through the roof, as they were a unanimous No. 1 preseason pick.

Before all the winning could begin, though, there would be some changes, or at least some shuffling of the deck.

“The off-season journey with the kids on offense started with our change from a one-back spread team to a two-back power spread team,” says Boone Central head coach Mark Hudson. “Our offense had eight returners but only three of them played the same spot the year before, including our quarterback, James Fogelman, who was previously a slot receiver. He is a good example of the changes we made as he put in a ton of time from the December before he became the guy, and his improvement was remarkable.”

There was more changes in the line as right guard Hank Hudson moved to H-back and all the other starters in the line but one switched positions. “We knew when we got to Lincoln we were going to need to be more run heavy as an offense and it worked,” says Coach Hudson. “Gambling on reinventing ourselves, and being right, was satisfying and memorable.”

Didn’t hurt to have one of the all-time best defenses in Class C-1 history, one which posted six shutouts in the regular season and another in its 12-0 state final win over Wahoo, in an epic battle of unbeaten teams. “That was a great defense and we stayed steady on that side of the ball as nine of the 10 returning starters were at the same position year before,” points out Coach Hudson. “We knew what we’d built there and it was going to be real good.”

Coach Hudson also says there were moments for the Cardinals during the course of the season:

* “Us taking control in the second half of our regular season game against Aurora (in Week 2), outscoring them 28-0, was important for us psychologically.”

* “DC West week. My died, I wasn’t at practice most of the week, and it was a tight game with a lot of adversity, though we found a way to win.”

* “Beating Pierce, overcoming 40 mile per hour winds and rain - a night built for Pierce football - by having our defense hold them to eight yards in the first half, helping us break their home winning streak.”

* “Facing the rematch against Lakeview in the (first round) playoffs was nerve wracking but we played one of our best games of the year, until we topped it the next week against Auburn. Then right before halftime in front of a packed house against Ashland in the semifinals we executed a two-minute drill to take the lead, proving to be the difference in the game.”

* “And then “Nitro Get, Criss” the call for the play that scored both of our touchdowns in the state final.”

Coach Hudson is quick to point out the primary reasons for his team’s state championship finish.

“Toughness and togetherness. Our 17 seniors on the team, they were tight,” says Coach Hudson. “We talk about how mentally strong people respond to situations - some they ignore like all 17-year-olds, some they took in. They controlled what they could control, they didn’t worry about pleasing everybody, they took calculated risks, and they understood the world didn’t owe them anything. They weren’t going to win any popularity contests but they bought into the toughest-team-wins mentality and they had a presence and swagger on the field which helped them become an old school, physical football team.”

In advance of the 2024 season the Cardinals will attend the UN-Kearney camp and will host both a 7-on-7 camp and take part of a 7-of-7 summer league. “But in the end it comes back to my love for the weight room,” says Coach Hudson. “I talk to some guys and it gets routine and something they have to do it because everyone does - almost like a clock-in, clock-out mentality. I’m a little more re-invigorated by seeing the gains my own kids have made with lifting and I like coaching kids with enthusiasm how to learn the craft of lifting to get gains.”

Boone Central will drop to Class C-2 this season and will return only two starters, seniors Tom Roberts and Brogan Benes. Roberts is a returning all-state defensive end and Benes will be the team’s new featured running back. “They were immersed in the culture developed by those 17 seniors, both have had a taste of what it takes to win a championship, and both are highly competitive young men.”

Boone will feature a competition for the starting QB job and there are some young linemen who need developing but Coach Hudson says his program will keep to some basic ideals for this season, any season actually.

“I am not really sure how the season will go for us We have two very good football players in Tom and Brogan so we will play hard, developing and getting our players to be their best is something we will strive for, and live with the results.”