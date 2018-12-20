He's a Dreamer: Wes Dreamer, Lincoln East
In the end, Wes Dreamer wanted to be challenged. More, challenged more. You know what I mean.After all, the kid had nothing much left to prove at the Class C-2 level. After two seasons of all-state...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member's-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news