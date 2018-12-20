Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-20 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

He's a Dreamer: Wes Dreamer, Lincoln East

Dmx59cd2lajpjvnrdg8v
After transferring from Class C-2 Elmwood-Murdock senior Wes Dreamer (0) is not missing a beat. He's instantly become one of the better in Class A basketball.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

In the end, Wes Dreamer wanted to be challenged. More, challenged more. You know what I mean.After all, the kid had nothing much left to prove at the Class C-2 level. After two seasons of all-state...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}