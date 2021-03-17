Haveman Ends on a Make, Named Huskerland D-1 GBB COY
Remember how we say you should always end on a make? Joel Haveman ended on a make, big-time.Once upon the time the star point guard on Weeping Water’s first boys state basketball tournament team in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news