Growing Pains: Colter Fulton, Lourdes Central Catholic
It was bad and Colter Fulton knew it.In the midst of a hotly contested Pioneer Conference tournament game last February Colter went up for a rebound, “landed on my leg funny,” and suffered a broken...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news