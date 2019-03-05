Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-05 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Growing Pains: Colter Fulton, Lourdes Central Catholic

Gfyb4t2y7uyeuhxbteul
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

It was bad and Colter Fulton knew it.In the midst of a hotly contested Pioneer Conference tournament game last February Colter went up for a rebound, “landed on my leg funny,” and suffered a broken...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}