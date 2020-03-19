News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-19 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Goltz, Irish Win 10th Title, Earning Coach of Year in D-2

Ten times a state champion and 2020 Class D-2 coach of the year, that's Sacred Heart's Doug Goltz.
Ten times a state champion and 2020 Class D-2 coach of the year, that's Sacred Heart's Doug Goltz. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Winning is fun. Just ask Falls City Sacred Heart boys basketball.While on their way to yet another state basketball title - this makes 10 - the Irish earned Huskerland’s Class D-2 coach of the year...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}