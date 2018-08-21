Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-21 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold Dust Twins: Nick Henrich, Chris Hickman, Om. Burke

Ofsxdtvummbof2pgtgoo
Nebraska's most famous high school football recruits? Burke's Nick Henrich (42) and Chris Hickman (81)? Could be. Doesn't hurt your case when you're big-time Division I football recruits, either.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
Publisher

In a world where in many ways social media rules the roost Nick Henrich and Chris Hickman are like a lot of 17- and 18-year-old kids. They are plugged in. And they are stars, stars of an epic natur...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}