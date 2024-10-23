Advertisement

in other news

Huskerland Week 8 Top Tens: 8-Man, 6-Man

Huskerland Week 8 Top Tens: 8-Man, 6-Man

And now for our top tens in eight-man, at the conclusion of the regular season, and Six-Man.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Huskerland Week 8 Top Tens: 11-Man

Huskerland Week 8 Top Tens: 11-Man

Here are our Huskerland 11-man top tens after the games of Week 8, including a new No. 1 in Class B.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Knee Jerk Reaction: 1st Round Eight-Man Playoff Pairings

Knee Jerk Reaction: 1st Round Eight-Man Playoff Pairings

Here is quick look at the eight-man first-round pairings along with some preliminary thoughts...

 • Bob Jensen
Saturday Morning Quarterback

Saturday Morning Quarterback

Ding, dong...Last night Bennington’s historic 46-game winning streak came to an end.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Football Friday: Fort Calhoun's Big Chance

Football Friday: Fort Calhoun's Big Chance

Fort Calhoun? They’re big underdogs tonight and they know it.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen

in other news

Huskerland Week 8 Top Tens: 8-Man, 6-Man

Huskerland Week 8 Top Tens: 8-Man, 6-Man

And now for our top tens in eight-man, at the conclusion of the regular season, and Six-Man.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Huskerland Week 8 Top Tens: 11-Man

Huskerland Week 8 Top Tens: 11-Man

Here are our Huskerland 11-man top tens after the games of Week 8, including a new No. 1 in Class B.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Knee Jerk Reaction: 1st Round Eight-Man Playoff Pairings

Knee Jerk Reaction: 1st Round Eight-Man Playoff Pairings

Here is quick look at the eight-man first-round pairings along with some preliminary thoughts...

 • Bob Jensen
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 23, 2024
Go Ahead, I Dare Ya: Dalton Lewis, Blair #2619 (2017)
Bob Jensen  •  HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@HuskerlandBob
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status