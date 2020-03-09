Girls State Basketball Tournament Review: A, B
By the time the dust settled late Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena we had one first time champion and five others who knew their way to the winner’s circle.Class D-1 Pleasanton, which had twic...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news