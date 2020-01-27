News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-27 15:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

GICC, BRLD Show Why They're Considered C-2 Title Contenders

Grand Island Central Catholic has a wonderful blend of talented players, one of its best being junior guard Russ Martinez (3).
Grand Island Central Catholic has a wonderful blend of talented players, one of its best being junior guard Russ Martinez (3). (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Saw some awfully good Class C-2 boys basketball last weekend. Awfully good.Borderline great, actually, as after Friday’s trip to Bancroft to see unbeaten BRLD stay that way I took in some of Saturd...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}