Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-07 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Getting to Know: Tucker Anderson, Plattsmouth

Jvf2pfz2laxbxzeosixf
Having grown into an outstanding senior leader Plattsmouth guard Tucker Anderson is next up in Huskerland's Getting to Know series. Alas, I used to have his hair...
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

A learning moment in his sophomore year helped point Plattsmouth senior Tucker Anderson down the path of basketball leadership and he’s taken that role on his team seriously every since. Today he i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}