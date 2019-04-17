Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Getting to Know: Trevor Peterson, Chase County

P59pfrhgcbbfftuq4cs1
A returning all-district player - and a real steak and potatoes man - Chase County senior-to-be Trevor Peterson is next up in Huskerland's Getting to Know series.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

The general consensus is ol’ Trevor Peterson is a pretty fair country ballplayer. But that’s not good enough, not if you ask ol’ Trevor, who happens to be next up in Huskerland’s Getting to Know se...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}