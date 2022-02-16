Getting to Know: Sam Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X
Next up in Huskerland’s Getting to Know series is Lincoln Pius X senior Sam Hastreiter.A 6-foot-7 senior forward, Sam is enjoying a breakout season, averaging 15.4 points and six rebounds per game ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news