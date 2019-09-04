News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Getting to Know: Marcus Lauber, Shelton

Paocdgsk4cjfuoucw8g4
Next up in Huskerland's Getting to Know series is Shelton senior Marcus Lauber (12), one of those really good players you need to know more about. And now you will. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

An outstanding two-way player who was named all-district in 2018, Shelton’s Marcus Lauber is next up in Huskerland’s award winning Getting to Know series. (Now you will have to take my word on the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}