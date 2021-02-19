Getting to Know: Logan O'Brien, Kearney Catholic
A proven contributor to one of our best C-1 teams Kearney Catholic senior Logan O’Brien is next up in Huskerland’s Getting to Know series.A bruiser who goes 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, O’Brien plays a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news