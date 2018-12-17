A proven ability to deliver the big shot is right at the top of Kiya Kramer’s resume. Right below that is where he is this week’s feature subject in Huskerland’s Getting to Know series.

Kramer is a 6-1 senior guard for the Bulldogs, who are off to a 1-5 start. This season North Platte dropped from Class A to Class B and four of the five Bulldogs losses are to Class A teams, the other to unbeaten Class C-1 Kearney Catholic.

Kiya leads North Platte in scoring at 12 points per game and adds 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, having dropped in 19 3s along the way.

“Kiya is one of the best pure shooters I’ve seen at North Platte since 2000,” says NPHS head coach Matt Kaminski. “In addition, he’s one of the most coachable kids I’ve been around. He has developed into a consistent and productive player because of his work ethic, passion for the game, and his willingness to make his teammates better.

“When I think of Kiya I think of a mature and poised leader who takes pride in the details.”

With that here’s our chance to get to know Kiya a little bit better...

1. What I’m watching on TV…Mr. Robot.

2. What’s on my iPod…Hudl

3. My ride (my car or truck)…Nissan Maxima.

4. My favorite computer bookmarks and why…Hudl.com.

5. My favorite form of social media and why…Snapchat, easier to communicate with people.

6. My favorite movie(s) of all time, and why...Jungle Book, Transformers.

7. For one day I’d love to trade places with and why…Warren Buffet just to see what his average day is like.

8. My favorite meal…Chicken Alfredo.

9. My favorite team(s)...Duke, Golden State Warriors.

10. My favorite class in school is and why…History. Not too many people enjoy history but I do because it can give us a background on how we have adapted and why things are in place now.”

11. My college plans are to…undecided but would like to play basketball in college.

12. Best advice I have ever gotten or given is...Things happen for a reason.

13. My favorite part of being part of my team is…I really enjoy the amazing chemistry we have on our team, which is something you don’t always see in teams.