Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-02 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Getting to Know: Keaton Hendren, Madison

Za5trskcdorhqeu6xwvg
Madison senior Keaton Hendren is one of the most vaulable players in Class C-1 basketball and next up in Huskerland's Getting to Know series.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Consider the stat sheet stuffed.An outstanding all-around player, and somebody you need to know more about, Madison senior Keaton Hendren is next up in Huskerland’s Getting to Know series.A 6-3 for...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}