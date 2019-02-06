Getting to Know: Kaegan Held, Clarkson/Leigh GBB
You know what’s a lot? Making 10,000 shots in a summer, that’s what. And to make that many shots in four consecutive summers, all designed to make you a better basketball player? Well, that’s reall...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news