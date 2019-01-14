Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-14 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Getting to Know: Joey Wright, Ewing

Iowaktscuxxrp9vrv6dw
Ewing's 6-foot-7 senior post player Joey Wright is next up in Huskerland's Getting to Know series. And know this, the kid believes he beat his coach in a game of 1-on-1, which is nice.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Next up in Huskerland’s Getting to Know is Joey Wright, Ewing’s 6-7 senior post player.One of the better small school post players in the state Joey is currently averaging 13.2 points and 10.7 rebo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}