News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Getting to Know: Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High

Tough, smart, athletically gifted...no wonder Lincoln High's Jaxson Barber (22) is next up in our Getting to Know series.
Tough, smart, athletically gifted...no wonder Lincoln High's Jaxson Barber (22) is next up in our Getting to Know series.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Making the most of what he’s got has made Lincoln High senior guard Jaxson Barber into some sort of great high school basketball player...and the next subject in Huskerland’s Getting to Know series...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}