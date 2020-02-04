News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Getting to Know: Hunter Healey, Superior

An accomplished four-sport athlete and great leader for his teams Superior's Hunter Healey is next up in our Getting to Know series.
An accomplished four-sport athlete and great leader for his teams Superior's Hunter Healey is next up in our Getting to Know series.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

For four years now Hunter Healey has been at the center of Superior’s basketball and football programs. Not a lot of wins, they were hard to come by, but lots of production on the court, on the fie...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}