Getting to Know: Gunner Reimers, Palmer
Next up in Huskerland’s Getting to Know series is Palmer senior Gunner Reimers.A big, powerful athlete who goes 6-foot, 200 pounds, Reimers is a force on both sides of the ball for the Tigers. Ente...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news