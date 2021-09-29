Getting to Know: Greyson Guy, Ogallala
Next up in Huskerland’s Getting to Know series is Ogallala senior lineman Greyson Guy.A powerful 5-foot-10 and 275 pounds, Greyson is a returning all-district lineman who continues to be an outstan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news