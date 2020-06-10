News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-10 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Getting to Know: Gavin Sheen, Wilcox-Hildreth

There he goes, Mark Wahlberg, er, Gavin Sheen (1) racing downfield in last year's win over St. Edward. Gavin is this week's featured subject in our Getting to Know series.
There he goes, Mark Wahlberg, er, Gavin Sheen (1) racing downfield in last year's win over St. Edward. Gavin is this week's featured subject in our Getting to Know series.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

One of six-man’s most versatile and dangerous dual threat QBs, Wilcox-Hildreth senior Gavin Sheen is next up in Huskerland’s Getting to Know series.In 2019 Sheen was an all-district selection after...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}