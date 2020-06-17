HuskerlandPreps - Getting to Know: DJ McGarvie, Lincoln North Star

Getting to Know: DJ McGarvie, Lincoln North Star
One of our better Class A quarterbacks is Lincoln North Star senior DJ McGarvie and he’s next up in Huskerland’s Getting to Know series.A 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior McGarvie last season passed for ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news