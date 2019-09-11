News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-11 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Getting to Know: Dietrick Stolz, GI Central Catholic

Next up in Huskerland’s Getting to Know series is Grand Island Central Catholic senior place kicker Dietrick Stolz.
Next up in Huskerland’s Getting to Know series is Grand Island Central Catholic senior place kicker Dietrick Stolz. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Next up in Huskerland’s Getting to Know series is Grand Island Central Catholic senior place kicker Dietrick Stolz.One of the state’s premier kicker, Stolz is a returning all-stater who last season...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}