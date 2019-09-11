Getting to Know: Dietrick Stolz, GI Central Catholic
Next up in Huskerland’s Getting to Know series is Grand Island Central Catholic senior place kicker Dietrick Stolz.One of the state’s premier kicker, Stolz is a returning all-stater who last season...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news