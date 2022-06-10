Getting to Know: Dawson Mollendor, Chase County
Next up in Huskerland’s Getting to Know series is Chase County senior-to-be Dawson Mollendor.A returning all-district player, Dawson last season rushed for 532 yards and five TDs and added a team-b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news