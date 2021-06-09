Getting to Know: David Figgner, Boone Central
Next up in our Getting to Knew series is Boone Central senior David Figgner.An all-district player as a junior, the 5-foot-10, 230-pound Figgner is a force in both offensive and defensive lines. Al...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news