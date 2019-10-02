Getting to Know: Colin Quick, Blair
You want a young man for all sports seasons you want Blair senior Colin Quick.Besides being a member of the Blair basketball team he’s also an outstanding baseball player, last season hitting .449 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news