Getting to Know: Colby Sizemore, Malcolm
Next up in Huskerland’s Getting to Know series is Malcolm senior Colby Sizemore, one of the better big-play types in Class C-1 football for 2020.A returning all-district player, the 5-10, 165-pound...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news