Getting to Know: Adam Eggert, Plattsmouth
An outstanding all-around athlete, Plattsmouth senior Adam Eggert is next up in Huskerland’s Getting to Know series.Besides being an outstanding two-way football player Eggert is also an important ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news