News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-11 07:03:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Getting Defensive: Matt Thompson, Bellevue West

A defensive playmaking machine, senior end Matt Thompson (98) plays a starring role in Class A's most dominant defense.
A defensive playmaking machine, senior end Matt Thompson (98) plays a starring role in Class A's most dominant defense. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Thirty-five. Points. Allowed.Through 11 games, all of them wins, Bellevue West has allowed 35 total points. In fact, “all” those points were scored in the regular season, setting a new school recor...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}