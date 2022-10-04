@HuskerlandBob Sez: This article originally appeared in Huskerland's 2022 preseason magazine but now seems like a good time to revisit, given how Aiden is the new all-time eight-man total yardage champion. Congrats, Aiden.

Who knew Aiden Kuester’s greatest skill might just be tying his shoes real fast.

There simply aren’t very many (any?) Nebraska high school football players who have compiled the crazy stats that Aiden has over the past couple of seasons, proving not only to be a brilliant player on both sides of scrimmage, but also one of the most competitive players you’re ever going to find.

And that brings us to his shoe strings.

You never get to be good at something unless you’re competitive and when it comes to, well, basically anything at all, Aiden is competitive.

“I always want to be first, it doesn’t matter if it is playing hang man, or cards, or who can tie their shoes the fastest,” says Aiden. “Being a competitor is in my blood, I guess you’d say.”

And once Aiden gets those shoes tied the other team is in big trouble. He’s not all that big, though a sturdy 6-foot-tall and 185 pounds, and he isn’t a state sprint champion, but what he is is a gifted and instinctive player who has mastered about every phase of the game we call football.

I mean, look at the numbers: last season he passed for 2,494 yards and 31 TDs, rushed for 993 yards and 19 TDs, racked up 131 tackles including 26 for loss, returned an interception for a touchdown and punted for a 38 yard average. Of course that didn’t come as a big surprise after a sophomore season when he passed for 2,490 yards and 30 TDs, rushed for 1,054 yards and 24 TDs, had 107 tackles with 16 of them for loss. Oh, and he punted for a 44.5 yards average on an 80-yard field.

The madness has continued in 2022, with Aiden setting a new eight-man career total offense record - this week he'll crack 10,000 total yards! - proving to be one of the most spectacular small school football players in our state's history.

For his part Aiden has grown up around sports, playing all of them, dominating most of them. And that includes the sport of wrestling, which is where he first achieved statewide acclaim. As a second-grader.

“I grew up always having a ball in my hand, whether it was football, basketball or baseball, but then I tried wresting and won the little kids state tournament,” says Aiden. “Partly because of that wrestling was then my favorite sport, but now it’s football. I play them both with emotion, and it helps growing up with other kids who liked to be physical and who loved football.”

Aiden and the boys first jumped into the game of football as kindergartners, graduating to tackle football in third grade. After starting his youth football career at quarterback - “I could always throw, it came sort of natural to me” - he moved to running back once his team moved into tackle football.

“I would play wherever I was put, and since I liked both positions about the same I figured if it helped the team, I was all in,” says Aiden

Having already enjoyed a great deal of athletic success Aiden was pretty sure he’d be able to help the varsity team as a freshman, pretty sure about that, but before a single game was played he was part of a special experience that galvanized his approach to the game, and to his team.

“A week or two before that season started our team went out to (senior teammate) Hunter Charf’s cabin and spent the night talking,” remembers Aiden. “Hunter took be aside and told me, straight up, I could help the team and encouraged me to play with my whole heart, and not be timid about it. I will never forget that, it was very important to me.”

Charf also happened to be the team’s starting quarterback and team leader, so the impact of his words carried a lot of weight. While playing a backup role on offense Aiden still found time to lead the team in tackles.

Born in Omaha, Aiden and his family moved to Neligh a year later. He is one of seven siblings including five boys and two girls, with Aiden the second oldest. “They can be a lot of work,” he jokes. For fun Aiden loves to hunt and fish and go to the cabin owned by his grandparents, and during the summer he’s snuck in his fair share of golf.

Aiden carries a very good 3.4 GPA and is active in both FBLA and FFA at his high school. And that second grade state championship isn’t the only one Aiden’s won, he was Class D state champ as a sophomore, adding a third place medals a freshman and a fourth place medal last season. He wants to play college football and mentions UN-Kearney, North Dakota State and South Dakota State as some of his early favorites. He plans to study agronomy with the idea of coming home to help run the family farm, a lifestyle he thoroughly enjoys.

Despite all those flashy offensive numbers last season Aiden was quick to point out “I threw too many interceptions.” That’s up for debate, given how he threw only seven in 250 attempts, many of them down the field, but still. He also enters his senior season with the goal of being faster with his decision making, letting his instincts take over. That seems like a good decision to me.

“I need to not overthink things but that is part of getting better. I still have a lot of work to do, but I am trying to have a good mindset and impact people in a positive way,” he adds.

Neligh-Oakdale football is one of the favorites to win the Class D-1 state title in 2022, which is pretty rarefied air for a program that has never made it past the quarterfinals. Having a guy like Aiden Kuester on your roster draws you into a conversation like that.

“I like the players we have on our team, and as teammates we are all on the same page,” says Aiden. “To get to Lincoln we need to not care about what others believe, it’s all about what we believe.”