Getting All Defensive: Scott Trimble, Harvard
While it was a historic first for Harvard football winning state is sorta what Scott Trimble is all about. That and coaching his sons while getting the job done.Coach Trimble led Harvard to the 201...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news