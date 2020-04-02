News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-02 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Getting All Defensive: Class C-2 State Champion Oakland-Craig

An all-stater in his senior year Ian Lundquist (23) was one of several valued leaders for unbeaten Class C-2 state champion Oakland-Craig. Though none of the rest of them went 280, 290 off the tee.
An all-stater in his senior year Ian Lundquist (23) was one of several valued leaders for unbeaten Class C-2 state champion Oakland-Craig. Though none of the rest of them went 280, 290 off the tee. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Nobody said winning state would be easy. But it mostly was, except for that one night.Oakland-Craig completed a perfect 13-0 season while winning our 2019 Class C-2 state championship, winning its ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}