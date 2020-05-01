Getting All Defensive: Class B State Champion Omaha Skutt
It wasn’t without a little excitement but when it was all said and done Omaha Skutt was your undefeated Class B state champion for 2019.Winning state isn’t exactly foreign to the SkyHawks program, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news