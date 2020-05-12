News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-12 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Getting All Defensive: Class A Champion Bellevue West

Allowing 65 points on defense all season long is one thing. Having a pair of Division I skill players like Jay Ducker (8) and Zavier Betts (15) is another. Add it up and you've got to consider 2019 Bellevue West as one of our all-time great teams.
Allowing 65 points on defense all season long is one thing. Having a pair of Division I skill players like Jay Ducker (8) and Zavier Betts (15) is another. Add it up and you've got to consider 2019 Bellevue West as one of our all-time great teams. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

All in all, it was a pretty glorious season for Bellevue West football.A program which has built its lofty reputation mostly on the backs of their backs - and their receivers - in 2019 the Thunderb...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}