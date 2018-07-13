He'll get some carries but he's most effective on defense as the team's leading returning tackler.

You're right, there ARE two Garrett Conns on this team. This is the one who is returning all-district and some sort of ornery in both lines.

Developing dual threat. As his game advances so does Gering's chances for more Ws.





Overview

New Gering head coach Josh Hiatt takes over a program that returns seven starters on both sides of the ball after finishing 2-7 last season. Last season the Bulldogs also put to rest a 34-game losing streak.

“We return our leading rusher and leading tackler and three of the five starters in our offensive line. We will need some young kids to step up at our skill positions and in the secondary but we have lots of guys ready to compete for playing time and who are hungry for success,” says Coach Hiatt, a 2007 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan and a former North Platte High School assistant coach. “Our focus this year will be to develop our culture and to develop leaders on our team.”

Offense

Senior Garrett W. Conn (5-8, 165) is the team’s leading returning rusher, a hard-hitting and athletic runner who finished last season with 775 yards and six TDs on the ground. Senior Logan Murdock (5-9, 190) and junior Riley Schaneman (5-8, 145) will also get some carries.

Senior Quentin Janacek (6-2, 170) returns as the team’s starting quarterback, last season passing for 288 yards and two TDs and rushing for 103 yards and two TDs, with junior Kolton Ebbers (6-1, 165) also helping out in the backfield.

An all-district player in 2017, junior Garrett M. Conn (6-0, 250) leads a Gering offensive line that will also include seniors Tim Bernhardt (6-0, 280), and Logan Buhr (5-8, 200).

Defense

Murdock (83 tackles, 3 TFL), senior Brendan Williams (5-10, 180), who finished last season with 48 tackles including three for loss, and Garrett W. Conn (36 tackles, 3 TFL) return as starting linebackers with Ebbers (24 tackles) and Janacek (20 tackles) leading the secondary.

Garrett M. Conn (22 tackles, 3.5 sacks) leads a defensive front that will also include Bernhardt, Buhr, senior Max Closson (6-2, 280) and senior Johnny Castrejohn (5-9, 230).

Season's Prediction

The program’s improving but two or three wins is probably the story for this season.