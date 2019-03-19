Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-19 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

GBB POY: Wilfred in C-1, Nelson in C-2

Tyh3wvllfhp1u796vhxz
With a Division I basketball future Mitchell senior Keyana Wilfred (15) has been named Huskerland's Class C-1 girls basketball player of the year.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

One thing about it, Keyana Wilfred was never lonely on the basketball court this season. Not with two and sometimes three players guarding her all game long.Try as they might, they still couldn’t k...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}