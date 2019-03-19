Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-19 08:36:00 -0500') }} football Edit

GBB POY: Kempf in Class D-1, Weidner in Class D-2

Acrlchew6rb7iw3zq1ce
Lots to celebrate these days if you're Bergan's Haley Kempf (middle) who is Huskerland's Class D-1 girls basketball player of the year.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

It didn’t just start at state, ya know.No, Archbishop Bergan’s Haley Kempf has been a thorn in the side of girls basketball opponents all four years of her high school career. It’s just that as a s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}