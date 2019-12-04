News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-04 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Fuller Named C-2 Berens Award Winner

You can read all about it, St. Paul's Rusty Fuller has been named the Class C-2 Berens Coaching Award winner by Huskerland Prep Report.
You can read all about it, St. Paul's Rusty Fuller has been named the Class C-2 Berens Coaching Award winner by Huskerland Prep Report. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Unlike George Bush with his 1988 “read my lips, no new taxes” St. Paul football delivered on its 2019 promise. As a result Wildcats head coach Rusty Fuller has been named Huskerland’s Class C-2 win...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}