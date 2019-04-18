Similar names, similar games. Similar results.

Devastating.

Omaha Burke lineman Rick Henry and Millard North senior linebacker Paul Homer are considered the top two players in Huskerland's Top 225, our annual review of the state's top high school football players.

Henry, who has gained 40 pounds of muscle since the end of last season, is a returning all-stater who has already verbally accepted a scholarship offer to play for the Cornhuskers. Homer is also a returning all-stater and has been among the state's best linebackers since his freshman season.

"Ricky has developed a more serious attitude about football and the results are pretty astounding," says Burke Coach Jack Oholendt. "He's a very talented young man and he's been able to put on the added weight without losing any of his speed, which still might be his best asset."

Right behind Henry and Homer is Creighton Prep running back Ryan Fisicaro, another potential Division I scholarship player.

Here is a look at the top senior players in each of the other five classes:

Class B - Brendan Liess, RB-LB, McCook.

Class C1 - Chris Streeter, RB-LB, Heshey.

Class C2 - Brett Nickolite, RB-LB, Stanton.

Class D1 - Scott Bayer, RB-LB, Howells.

Class D2 - Kole Ficken, QB-DB, Bruning-Davenport.

And now a look at the top senior players in Class A for 2005:

1. Rick Henry, G-DT, Omaha Burke. 6-4, 300. Bench - 285, Squat - 375, 40 - NA. Here's a guy who was already pretty good at the start of last season who now dominates nearly every snap. Henry says he never took the game very seriously - his coaches agree - until late last year. He's serious now and a Division I scholarship winner.

2. Paul Homer, LB, Millard North. 6-1, 230. Bench - 290, Squat - 415, 40 - 4.7. Great nose for the ball, vicious hitter. Homer last season led Class A with 306 tackle points (126 solos) and his range, strength and competitive zeal make him a great one.

3. Ryan Fisicaro, RB, Creighton Prep. 6-1, 210. Other stats NA. As big as Fisicaro is for a running back, his sprinter's speed sets him apart from the pack. Last season he rushed for 712 yards and 7 TDs, but expect those numbers to balloon with added carries.

4. Tyler Bullock, WR-DB, Lincoln North Star. 6-2, 185. Other stats NA. Speed to separate from the defense, good hands and great leaping ability and he's getting better in traffic. Caught 31 passes for 572 yards and 6 TDs in 2004, and with Omaha Central transfer Derek Russell on the other side of the offense he won't be double-teamed as much. Oh, oh.

5. David Jones, L-DL, Omaha Central. 6-6, 290. Other stats NA. Another Nebraska commitment here and his size and general athletic ability have Husker coache drooling.

6. Silas Fluellen, QB, Bellevue West. 5-11, 195. Other stats NA. Huskerland's all-state QB last season when he passed for 1,601 yards and 17 TDs, Fluellen could just be scratching the surface. Has great speed and ability to scramble, pass on the run.

7. Nathan Enderle, QB, North Platte. 6-4, 210. Other stats NA. Bulldogs passed the ball more than usual last year, and why not, with strong-armed Enderle running the show. He's D1 material and last year passed for over 2,000 yards.

8. Jeff Tarpanian, QB, Millard North. 6-3, 200. Bench - 280, Squat - NA, 40 - 4.6. An option QB with that sort of size and speed, are you kidding me? But staying healthy has been a problem for Tarpanian. If he's healthy he could be at the top of this list.

9. A.J. Williams, TE-DE, Omaha Benson. 6-1, 215. Other stats NA. His talents hidden under all the losses, Williams is often mentioned by opposing coaches as one of the best players in the class. Versatile, but has found a home on the line. He's one of the six best players in the state if you ask his coach, Lonnie Tapp.

10. Mark Waring, RB-DB, Creighton Prep. 5-9, 165. Other stats NA. Another returning all-stater, at DB, he is an excellent tackler (115 last year) despite his relative lack of size and has great instincts in the open field. Also rushed for 773 yards last season, scoring 5 TDs.

11. Jared Hyland, QB, Omaha Burke. 6-6, 180. Other stats NA. Can you say, "it's a great year for QBs?" Hyland might be rail-thin, but he's got a great arm. Passed for 1,426 yards and 11 TDs while earning all-district honors in 2004.

12. Corey Young, RB, Millard North. 6-0, 190. Bench - 305, Squat - NA, 40 - 4.4. Started at Millard South as a sophomore, missed last season and now transfers to Millard North where he's expected to be a great running back. This is a bit of a projection, but got a good feeling, especially if he gets the carries.

13. Jeff Martin, WR, Bellevue West. 6-1, 170. Other stats NA. Fluellen can throw it a long ways and Martin always seems to find his way under the ball. A great deep threat he last year caught 32 passes for 670 yards and 5 TDs.

14. Chris Grgurich, DT, Bellevue West. 6-0, 275. Other stats NA. As the T-Birds raced to wins in their first 10 games of last season so much of the focus fell upon the high-powered offense. But don't overlook Grgurich, who is a run-stuffer supreme.

15. Derek Russell, WR, Lincoln North Star. 6-4, 185. Other stats NA. Wow, what a pair of receivers, him and Bullock. Russell is a tremendous athlete - an all-state type basketball player - and he will flourish in the North Star passing game.

16. Malachy Sullivan, T-DT, Creighton Prep. 6-4, 265. Other stats NA. Missed all of last year due to injury, but he has Prep Coach Tom Jaworski's vote. "He could become one of the state's best linemen." Good enough for me.

17. Pete Lewis, RB, Grand Island. 5-9, 175. Bnech - 240, Squat - 375, 40 - 4.7. Here is a case where all the glitzy physical stats - bench, 40, etc. - don't do a player justice. Lewis is just plain tough to tackle and last year finished with 1,123 yards and 15 TDs.

18. Jared Loschen, QB, Kearney. 6-1, 180. Other stats NA. Not physically imposing, but Loschen is the team leader and last year passed for 1,170 yards and 13 touchdowns.

19. Brandon Pete, DE, Millard West. 6-2, 225. Bench - 300, Squat - 400, 40 - 4.8. A powerful force with a great motor, Pete is a tireless worker, says Coach Kirk Peterson. "Brandon has the potential to dominate on every play."

20. Kyle Sunderman, DL, 6-4, 250. Other stats NA. Tough customer who earned all-district honors last year. Opponsing coaches mention him often as the player you need to stop at Papio.

21. Matt Leaders, LB, Millard West. 6-0, 185. Bench - 275, Squat - 465, 40 - 4.6. A speed guy, Leaders is a fierce competitor who can make plays in the open field. He's also probably the most versatile on the Wildcat roster.

22. Eric Rickert, T, Millard West. 6-4, 285. Bench - 315, Squat - 405, 40 - 5.2. When the coach says this guy compares with former MWHS greats James Septak and Adam Welch, you sit up and take notice. Rickert could be that good.

23. Chris Anderson, LB, Lincoln Southwest. 6-0, 205. Other stats NA. Anderson is to tackles what sharks are to eating...it's what he's all about. Great range and he seldom misses a tackle; he collected 130 of them last fall.

24. Jonathan Bradley, G-DT, Lincoln Northeast. 6-2, 290. Other stats NA. Despite his size Bradley moves very well and is a smothering blocker. All-district, all-city as Rockets went 7-3 last year.

25. Travis Lietchi, RB-DB, Omaha Burke. 5-9, 185. Other stats NA. Another excellent two-way player. Lietchi was all-district on defense last year and also rushed for 668 yards and scored 13 TDs.

26. Chris Senkbile, LB, Grand Island. 6-0, 190. Bench - 270, Squat - 400, 40 - 4.7. Gifted natural athlete who came on strong at the end of last season. Especially effective in the open field. This year he'll start at fullback, too.

27. Jon Sims, WB-DB, Bellevue East. 6-1, 175. Bench - 225, Squat - 350, 40 - 4.9 (E). Is there life after Robert Rands? Well, yes, if you have a player of Sims' caliber to take his place. A playmaker who last year returned an interception 100 yards for a TD, Sims will blossom this year with the added carries on offense.

28. David McConn, L-DL, Bellevue West. 6-3, 275. Other stats NA. You don't think they scored all those points without somebody blocking up front, do you? And McConn made all-district on defense, too.

29. Ben Martin, DE, Lincoln Southwest. 6-4, 230. Other stats NA. Lots of potential here. Capable of dominating the line of scrimmage and we like him to do just that in 2005.

30. Nate Yosten, TE-DE, Fremont. 6-0, 190. Bench - 240, Squat - 350, 40 - 4.65. Despite his lack of size he holds up well at the corner as a defensive end, and was credited with 175 tackle points. All-conference as a junior, Yosten also averaged 29 yard per reception.