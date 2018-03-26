After a quick trip to Kansas City to celebrate the birthdays of our two grown children we are back at Huskerland HQ, the worldwide headquarters located in Central City, Nebr.

And with the hectic last five weeks in the rear view mirror we put basketball to bed for the time being and today begin our run-up to the 2018 Nebraska high school football season. In doing so we commence Huskerland Prep Report's 29th year of covering the great sport of Nebraska high school football and look forward to the stories we will get to tell about the players and coaches who make the game so great in the first place.

And now is another good time to say thanks to all of you who are along for the ride. There are lots of options out there, many more than even a couple of years ago, and we appreciate the idea of you keeping ol' @HuskerlandBob in your media rotation.

* About a month ago I sent out to all our head coaches the first requests for 2018 football preseason information. Crazy early? You're telling me but it is necessary to get the ball rolling that early in order for me to assemble the information and begin writing for the mid-July deadline for submission of our preseason football magazine manuscript.

Beyond all the stories that need written - in the magazine there will be, um, about 375 or so articles - there is the design and layout of the magazine itself, which means the photo work that needs to be completed. And there will be a few weeks of travel mixed in there in order to collect the player feature interviews and those crazy player videos we started taping last spring. Fun, all of it fun, but time consuming so getting a running start in February and March is crucial to making our deadline.

* We start today, March 26, with this little update and then will follow with stories about last year's seven state champions before we move to publication of team previews and some extra feature stories. It's fun to sit here today and consider the possibilities.



