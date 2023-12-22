It’s been quite a week. And Christmas ain't even here yet.

It seems like a lifetime ago we Huskers suffered another bitter disappointment at the hands of the University of Texas. Doesn’t matter the sport, doesn’t matter the girls on the floor for the Huskers that Sunday afternoon were in preschool With One Second Left. Doesn’t matter there Moms and Dads were mostly just graduated from college when James Brown Happened. Doesn’t matter this year’s Big Red volleyball team had lost only once all season going into that national championship match.

Texas. It was Texas across the net and Nebraska just doesn’t beat Texas, at anything.

This is when you re supposed to dwell on all the positives - the record-setting attendance at Memorial Stadium, the Big Ten title, the No. 1 ranking - but it’s hard when you losing the last game of the season. To Texas.

Sorta the same feeling as when Ken Calhoun batted away the two-point conversion pass in the 1984 Orange Bowl. Pretty sure you remember that one.

Reaching the national championship game is such a tremendous achievement, and those girls are great representatives of our state and university. And so young. I believe Harper Murray when she says they are going to win the next three national titles. (At least as long as we don’t have to play Texas to do it...)

Such a crushing loss but the 2023 Nebraska volleyball season is one of the, if not the, most historic in the history of the college game. Lots to celebrate, need to remember that part.

* You did hear about Dylan Raiola, right? The kid signed with the Huskers. Didn’t want that to get past you.

If you follow any sports, any college sports in general and Huskers sports in particular, you’d have to have settled down for a long winter’s nap that took up most of the week not to realize Dylan, the world’s greatest quarterback, has signed with Nebraska. Lots of talk about Tommie Frazier - Dylan is even going to wear his number - and Eric Crouch, talk about how Raiola’s signing is transformational to the Huskers football program. Sure hope so.

He seems like a great kid, a devout kid, who has the broad shoulders, literally and figuratively, to be the starting quarterback at Nebraska. Even when times are tough, and they certainly have been tough over the last six, seven years, our starting QB is basically held responsible for everything from the value of the U.S dollar on down. It’s a tough gig. Very rewarding gig, make you a lifetime hero kind of gig, but tough just the same. Dylan Raiola seems built for that role, good for him. Good for us.

I was very happy to see Danny Kaelin hold on tight to his Huskers commit. Before Raiola re-entered the picture - I mean, did he really ever leave it in the first place? - lots of folks were thrilled to have Danny on board, for his football skills. I have seen the kid play a few times - he’s really good at football - and I have also been in interview and private conversations with him and his best asset is not his arm, his vision, his football IQ or another of that other cliche stuff.

It’s his It.

Danny Kaelin is going to be a star at whatever profession he chooses. And, hopefully, he will be a star QB at Nebraska, that would be nice for everybody. But his easy ability to hold the room, his easy confidence and leadership ability, is what makes him so valuable. And when I wrote about why we, the Huskers, needed to take care of Danny Kaelin I wasn’t talking about how many stars he has, or how far he can throw a football. I was talking about his It Factor, especially in terms of how it impacted Nebraska’s Class of 2024 in-state recruiting.

We have some exceptional Nebraska high school football players in Nebraska’s in-state recruiting class. Danny’s not only one of them, he’s the leader of them, the Pied Piper for Big Red’s in-state Class of 2024. Every great team needs a clear leader and that is Danny within that group. Keeping him on board was as important in that regard, his ability to tie together that in-state class, as his on-field play will be.

Good for Danny, good for kids like his high school receivers, Dae’Vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris, and good for Carter Nelson and the rest. I have gotten to know almost all of them at least a little bit and they are great kids besides being great high school football players, hopefully great college players.

And Danny’s the leader of the pack. Glad you’re all staying home, as well as all the kids in that robust walk-on class, which is filled with scholarship worthy players who decided to give the program a hometown discount, positioning themselves to earn a scholarship here in a bit.

* Next week is holiday basketball tournament week (starting today) and we will also be publishing our Top Ten Stories of 2023 on the website, always a fun look back.

It is also the end of the Year of Bob, as I proclaimed my 65th year to be, starting with my birthday back on Jan. 1. It was been a mixed bag.

Gotta be honest, saw a lot more of the doctor than I wanted this year, as a result missing out on a chance to play league golf for the first time in three years. Hope to get that fixed (no pun intended) next summer. It’s on my list.

There were other highlights, of course, getting to play golf for the first time at six different courses, bringing my career total to 68, ranging from The Old Course (no, not that one, the one in Arnold) to PGA courses in Arizona, Texas and Florida. The ones I played this year were River Wilds Golf Club (Blair), Pacific Springs (Omaha), Tara Hills (Omaha), Miracle Hill (Omaha), Pioneers (Lincoln) and Landmand (Homer). So that was pretty great.

I toyed with some other recreational ideas and vacations but time and Huskerland Penni’s work schedule didn’t allow. Hoping to fix that next year, too.

We are going to be home for Christmas, with our son, daughter and our daughter’s boyfriend (uh, oh). Gotta sneak in watching Christmas Vacation somewhere in there, having already knocked out Santa Claus, It’s a Wonderful Life (the greatest movie of all time, sorry Blazing Saddles fans, like me), and Trading Places. (Yes, I count Trading Places as a Christmas movie, and you should too.)

Never really did get Christmas Story, but that’s probably on me.

We are going to take a hack at cooking up a prime rib for our Christmas meal. I guess I feel like I have that pretty much down but whenever we have prime rib for a holiday I think back to the first time we did.

It was Christmas 1987 and Penni was expecting, our son Matthew Shea would be born seven weeks later. All the grandparents were living and in the prime of their lives, and great-grandpa Meredith was on board. It was a full and happy house, both sides of the family shoved into our little red house in Callaway.

We didn’t have the money to do it but we decided we’d have prime rib for the meal - it was so exciting, so big-time. Having never purchased a prime rib we got it unseasoned, figuring we could take care of that at home. Gotta cut corners where you can.

Game day came, we pulled the roast out and seasoned it up. Pretty good, I thought. But I was wrong. It was that day I came to learn you can never over season a prime rib, but you can under season one by quite a bit, as I learned that day. And never forgot.

Merry Christmas to you and yours, thanks for being part of Huskerland. Now stand back and pass me the garlic salt...