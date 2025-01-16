From a Scrub's Standpoint

I was one of the lucky ones. And some of you, hopefully many of you were too. I got to meet Jack Hoffman, and have gotten to know the Hoffman family some.

Helluva family. Helluva kid, brave kid. Helluva brave football family. Hall of famers, all of them, for real.

Actually it was at the Nebraska Eight-Man Hall of Fame induction a couple of summers ago, when the Hoffman family was enshrined, that I got to meet Jack. Through their play and coaching Mike, Andy and Tony Hoffman got their names on the plaques but it was an event that celebrated the entire family’s contributions to the game.

And that included Jack.

Tony I had happily gotten to know well through his coaching, especially at Crofton, while Andy was an attorney who opened an office in Central City while Penni and I owned the paper there, so we bumped into each other. (In another devastating turn Andy passed away in 2021, another kind of brain cancer the culprit.) Mike I have worked with as the current football coach at Boyd County, and all the boys had their own impressive football playing credentials at Spencer and Spencer-Naper.

But they all paled in comparison to Jack’s.

It’s a story that will be told for eternity, both here and above, the day seven-year-old Jack stole the heart of Husker fans - the Huskers, too - and folks from all around the world. It was the day of The Run.

Flash forward just a bit. It was the next morning, the Sunday after the Huskers spring game, and Penni and I had been on a family outing so I hadn’t been able to watch the game, and had it taped so we didn’t listen in on the radio, either. Hence, the following morning, leafing through The World-Herald I came across the game stats with no real frame of reference. Those stats are especially fun for me each spring since that’s often when many of our Huskerland guys on the roster get their chance to shine - Ben Eisenhart, you know what I mean.

So I get to the stats and right away I have an immediate question, a serious but rhetorical one I asked Penn, who really didn’t track things like that, “who the hell is Jack Hoffman?”

I mean, seriously. The kid got one carry, went 70 yards for a touchdown and I hadn’t heard anything about this phenom on our roster. A quick second later it hit me...Jack Hoffman...oh yeah, THATJack Hoffman...

Indeed. That Jack Hoffman, adopted by the Huskers football team, both him and his cause, the young kid whose battle against brain cancer had led the formation of the Jack Foundation, which raised money and awareness for childhood brain cancer research, with the goal of increasing survival rates and reducing side effects of treatment. With Jack as the inspiration the Foundation did, and still does, just that with big-hearted Rex Burkhead, the former Husker star, as its biggest cheerleader. Outside of family, Jack’s biggest cheerleader.

But on that day back in April of 2013 Jack was just a ball player. A ball player with a job to do.