From a Scrub's Standpoint
Eighteen. The number. Remember that.Last Saturday night Huskerland Penni and I made our what now seems to be annual jaunt to Oakland for the Ribfest celebration at the Oakland Country Club. There w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news