 HuskerlandPreps - From a Scrub's Standpoint
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-27 08:57:06 -0500') }} football

From a Scrub's Standpoint

Can it be just a couple of years ago that Dylan Soule dominated the 2019 state final, helping High Plains Community win the Class D-1 state title? Guess it was...
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

It is pretty certain ol' @HuskerlandBob hasn't seen a two-week stretch quite like this one.

As you know if you follow this space Huskerland Penni and I have been on vacation for the past week, enjoyed seven glorious days in Arizona. Saw the Grand Canyon for the first time, same for Sedona, and even snuck in a couple of spring training games, since they were actually being played this spring.

Now I will be gone for another week to visit a couple of old friends I haven't seen for a long time. This is a first in my career and I don't want to leave you, our faithful readers, hanging so for the next few days the site will be populated with some blasts from the past, and I am hoping you will enjoy the walks down memory lane.

Upon my return we will commence with 2022 football coverage, including a look back at last year's state championship teams through conversations with their head coaches, and get going with our team previews. We will be mixing in some extra features this time around, with our world famous (in my world anyway) Top 225 countdown later in the summer.

It will be a full next few months on the website, promise, and in the meantime I appreciate your understanding of my being away for a while.

