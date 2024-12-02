From a Scrub's Standpoint
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
A month ago, two weeks ago even, several teams looked good enough to make the Class B final.
For the 13th week in a row Central City is gonna try and be 1-0. It’s worked almost every time this season.
You know the story, I’m pickin’ Norfolk Catholic.
You don’t want to dismiss any team, that’s not fair, but Class A got the final most expected.
Lots of really good D-1 teams this year but this year’s finale seemed predestined.
A month ago, two weeks ago even, several teams looked good enough to make the Class B final.
For the 13th week in a row Central City is gonna try and be 1-0. It’s worked almost every time this season.
You know the story, I’m pickin’ Norfolk Catholic.