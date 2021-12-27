From a Scrub's Standpoint

To quote the great poet Charlie Pride, is anybody goin' to San Antone?

Except me, that is.

Actually, it's me, Huskerland Penni, Huskerland Matthew and Huskerland Jessie, as on Christmas morning we left for a week's vacation at the home of the River Walk. I've been to San Antonio a couple of times with the fellas, back when the Huskers played in something called "a conference championship game," but this is basically our son's idea. He's been there, too, and wants to show his mother around the town.

Jess and I are basically collateral damage, but still.

Soooo....I won't be around this week and will populate the website with a few of my favorite interviews from the past year. We will return in time for my birthday, New Year's Day, and get back after it. (BTW, my favorite color is Xanadu, in case you were planning for a gift.)

It's been a long year and change for me and Penni, moving from Central City the way we did, selling our business and our home of so many years then adapting to the change in lifestyle that comes with moving to the city. The process has been a grind and I am looking forward to a little R and R, and letting the boy drive most of the way.

Thanks for your support of what we do at Huskerland and hopefully my new Texas accent won't show through in my work when I get back.

