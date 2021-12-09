From a Scrub's Standpoint

It has been a crazy, at times overwhelming, last few weeks in the hallways of Huskerland headquarters.

Actually there is just one hallway, into my office which in our house’s previous life was an “extra bedroom.” Got a nice window, but only one hallway.

I’ll probably write more about the one-year anniversary of our move to Gretna from Central City, which was our home for 31 years, a little closer to December 17, which is the day we moved into the house in which I am now sitting, the one with the extra bedroom, nice window and one hallway.

For now there’s a couple of topics I’d like to address, so here goes...

1. Transition Time. As this is written we are just a couple of hours away from having our final Huskerland Prep Report roll off the presses, putting a bow on our 32nd year in publication as the state’s only high school sports weekly. It is always a melancholy time for me, looking back at all the work that’s been put into produce our preseason magazine and the 12 weekly issues which follow, including our year-end bonanza. Fun, lots of fun, but work none the less, especially for one at such an advanced age as I.

There is a sense of satisfaction that comes with our final publication - there are a lot of elements that need to be tied together in that bad boy, not gonna lie - and have it completed is a good feeling, a satisfying feeling. Now I can’t wait to get started on next year’s.

As I wrote in my column for the final Huskerland printed edition of 2021 there will be another year of printed Huskerland editions in 2022. I fielded that question a lot over the past couple of years, and at an accelerated rate once we sold the newspaper in Central City and moved to greater Sarpy County. As much I love working for Rivals.com, and the outside work that I do in the world of high school sports, Huskerland Prep Report is my baby, and it comes first in my professional life.

I won’t bore you with the whole story again - I’ve told it plenty of times in this space - but let’s just say there would be no Huskerland, nor @HuskerlandBob for that matter, if not for Huskerland Prep Report. Again I say, thanks for your interest and support for what we try to do in promoting our high school athletes, their teams, their schools and their communities.

Fun gig, not gonna lie.

But right about now, and it’s been going on for a few weeks now, is a time of transition for ol’ @HuskerlandBob. We are wrapping up football in our printed edition, but there is still work to do on the website, and we have also dipped our toe into the world of boys and girls basketball, with much more to come. And that doesn’t even count the outside work I do for a company called University Sports Publications, the kindly folks based in New York City who publish our preview magazine, and for whom I have been a writer and editor for 22 years now.

That sort of all meshes at this time of year, and it can be a little crazy. Really crazy. Insanely crazy, to be right honest.

But the finish line is in sight, it will be great to get you your printed season finale of Huskerland Prep Report, and we look forward to what lies ahead on all fronts.

It’s just a little crazy right about now.

2. Doug Goltz. One of the better things about my career in Huskerland has been the chance to work with so many good people in the coaching profession. Some of them all-time greats, some just starting to learn their craft, some who never had quite the success they’d hope for. One thing they almost all have in common is a love for the game and the kids who play it.

Be sure to thank Coach for taking time to do his or her best in coaching, teaching and mentoring your kids. It’s a very satisfying profession but it can also be a lot harder than it looks.

Somebody who’s made it look pretty easy all these years is Doug Goltz. For 40 years or so Goltz has been building one of the most towering high school coaching resumes of all time in Nebraska high school sports, in my mind the most towering. After all, his teams have won nine state football titles, including those historic six in a row back in the ‘90s, and a whole bunch of boys state track titles - I’ll be honest, I’ve lost track of how many.

And that doesn’t even count his little achievement the other night at home against Sterling. (So fitting it happened at home, at Sacred Heart, against an old friend like Sterling.) He won his 695th career boys basketball game, which makes him the all-time winner in the game. What’s more, his teams don’t lose, not very often anyway - Goltz’s career record is 695-183.

On top of that he is the school’s principal and activities director (figures, since he never leaves the school) and is basically the face of the franchise. I mean, they named the road in front of the school after him. That’s when you know you’ve made it...

In addition to all that Doug is a great guy, a guy who loves what he does, diverts attention that is intended for him solely, and just keeps plugging away, doing the best he can, which it turns out, is pretty darn good.

Congratulations Coach, for the most recent record and for all you mean to the folks at Sacred Heart and to those who care about our games.

3. Dinner at Thedford. I could have said no. Like I said earlier, right about now time is of the essence. But when you get a phone call that says, basically, come to Thedford, you go.

So I went.

I’ll try to make this short. Saturday afternoon I was very pleased to get a phone call from Patty Jo Higgins (P.J., to her friends), asking if I’d like to speak at the Sandhills/Thedford fall sports banquet. There’d be a steak dinner. In Thedford.

She had me at steak.

Great, when is it, I asked. Monday, she said. Monday, as in two days.

Sure, I’ll come.

One great steak dinner later I had the chance to enjoy the evening with the Sandhills/Thedford fall athletes and their faithful, a merry band of small town folk who know how to have a good time. You might look at all that - two days notice, 560 mile round trip - and say, @HuskerlandBob, are you nuts? Don’t answer that.

Instead just let me say it was a great night, I so appreciated the offer and the chance to visit with lots of people who share my love for that part of the world. As I said, being from Arnold (just an hour away), their people are my people. And that’s good people.