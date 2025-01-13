From a Scrub's Standpoint
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
He sure didn’t look like much of an all-stater that day. No sir.
This is on me, didn't get this posted last fall when we interviewed but don't worry Jack Watts makes it worth the wait.
Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is our feature Jake Polk, Arlington head boys basketball coach.
He sure didn’t look like much of an all-stater that day. No sir.
This is on me, didn't get this posted last fall when we interviewed but don't worry Jack Watts makes it worth the wait.